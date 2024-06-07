Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been extended beyond the month of May. The Dallara/AK Esports Indy Challenge marks the first-ever university competition held at the Dallara IndyCar Factory. Students from universities across Indiana competed in driving simulation race cars around the famous 2.5-mile oval in the iRacing challenge.

The iRacing Challenge consisted of 22 drivers running qualifying laps, with the top 10 drivers qualifying for the 50-lap feature race. These top 10 drivers then ran a second qualifying round of four laps to determine their starting positions. OCU Freshman Aydan Corn showcased his driving skills by qualifying in 7th place among the 22 drivers for the 50-lap race. Corn maintained his position for several laps before advancing to third place with fewer than 20 laps remaining. Positioned for a podium finish with 10 laps to go, Corn was running in third just six seconds off the lead. However, as the race neared its conclusion, Corn’s tires wore out, allowing drivers with fresher tires to pass him. He ultimately finished in fifth place, a commendable result given his limited experience. OCU Esports head coach Caleb Hughes expressed pride in Corn’s performance, stating, “I am impressed with Aydan’s ability to finish so highly in the standings on one of the biggest stages in collegiate iRacing with only two months of simulation experience.”

Although Corn did not secure a podium spot, his participation as a student-athlete on OCU’s Esports team was a significant achievement. Reflecting on his experience, Corn said, “To see an Esports local area network (LAN) tournament has been a dream of mine. To take fifth place at the first LAN event was even more surreal. Two years ago, I did not see myself sim racing at any competitive level. I cannot thank Coach Hughes and the university enough for giving me this opportunity.”

The Dallara/AK Esports iRacing Challenge featured 10 fully equipped simulators, including Fanatec Podium DD1 F1 equipment, Fanatec Pedals V2 Elite with two pedals, and 49” curved gaming display screens from MSI. The drivers competed in a Dallara IR18 on the iRacing (PC Platform). The entire 50-lap race can be viewed here.

Esports is a scholarship program at Oakland City University, led by head coach Caleb Hughes.

About AK Esports: AK Esports is a global corporation in collaboration with the Dallara corporation, located in Speedway, Indiana, about 300 yards from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

