Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 5-year-old female juvenile was recovered yesterday from the Wabash River in Vincennes.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Knox County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a child who had been playing in the Wabash River at Kimmell Park in Vincennes was missing.

Multiple agencies responded and began search efforts by boat, sonar, and Vincennes City Fire Department and Indiana Conservation Officers dive teams.

At 7:14 p.m., the body of the juvenile was recovered by conservation officer divers near the park’s boat ramp.

As a result of the investigation, Deonna Hollingsworth, 26, of Vincennes, was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent. The investigation is ongoing.

All suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Other agencies assisting Indiana Conservation Officers included the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Vincennes City Police, Vincennes University Police Department, Indiana State Police, Vincennes Township Fire Department, Good Samaritan Emergency Medical Services, and Knox County Emergency Management Agency.