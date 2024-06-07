Thursday on their Facebook page, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office said several residents had reported receiving phone calls from an individual claiming to be Sergeant Pierce from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office. The caller requests that you return their call immediately at a given number.

PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THIS IS A SCAM.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you in this manner to demand an immediate callback. If you receive such a call, do not provide any personal information or return the call. Instead, contact us directly at our official number to verify the validity of the request.

Always be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls, especially if they involve urgent demands or requests for personal information. If you suspect you’ve been targeted by this scam, report the incident to us immediately.

For any questions or to report suspicious activity, call (812) 482-3522.