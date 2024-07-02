The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 68 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 8th, crews will close State Road 68 in Gibson County in Haubstadt. This closure will occur at the intersection of State Road 68 and Elm Street.

State Road 68 will be closed to allow for a pipe replacement project at the intersection. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is U.S. 41 to I-64 to State Road 65. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.