Daviess Community Hospital will host a seminar titled “Estate Planning Basics: An Introduction to Estate Planning Concepts and Tools” on Wednesday, October 23, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The event will take place at the hospital located at 1314 E. Walnut, in Washington and is designed to help attendees understand key estate planning topics. The seminar will cover wills and trusts, the probate process, durable power of attorney, advanced directives, asset protection, and how to incorporate charitable giving into estate plans.

The seminar will feature presentations from Alex Knepp, a financial advisor with German American Bank; Mary Smith, director of Our Community Foundation; and Daniel Siewers, an attorney with Hartbell Attorneys. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the steps involved in estate planning. Light refreshments will be served.

Those interested in attending should RSVP by October 15 by calling Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858 or emailing asteiner@dchosp.org.