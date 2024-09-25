CISMA Volunteers at a previous Weed Wrangle at West Boggs. (Pictured, Mary Smith & Larry Sherfick) Photo by Emily Finch

The Daviess-Martin CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) invites the community to join them in October for two opportunities to learn about invasive plants and assist in their removal from local parks. Invasive plants threaten natural areas by outcompeting native vegetation, degrading wildlife habitats, and increasing tick populations. By volunteering at a Weed Wrangle, participants can help improve forest health and enhance the recreational value of these spaces.

The first Weed Wrangle will take place on Friday, October 11th, from 9 a.m. to noon at Overlook Park in Shoals. Volunteers will work alongside CISMA members and employees from Daviess-Martin REMC to identify and remove invasive plants such as Burning Bush, Honeysuckle, and Periwinkle. Overlook Park is located on US-50, on the west end of Shoals at the top of the hill.

The second event will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at West Boggs Park, located north of Loogootee on US-231. Volunteers will meet at the Cedarwood Shelter, just past the park entrance, where entry fees will be waived. This workday will focus on removing invasive brush species like Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive, and Tree-of-Heaven.

RSVPs are not required for either event, but volunteers should come prepared with sturdy shoes and work gloves. Water and hand tools will be provided, though participants are welcome to bring their own loppers or hand saws. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. No prior experience is necessary.

For questions, contact Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net or 812-329-0048. These events are supported by the Martin and Daviess County Soil & Water Conservation Districts, with funding from a Clean Water Indiana grant. More information on invasive species in Daviess and Martin counties is available at www.daviesscoswcd.com/invasive-species.