David James Roos, 70, of Dale, passed away on September 24, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

David was born June 29, 1954, to Carl and Helen (Wanninger) Roos. David was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Joseph Church in Dale. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Mary Alice Roos; onebrother, Leo Roos; and three sisters, Joanne Tuggle, Ruth Mendeland Judy Roos; as well as two nephews, two great nephews, and brother-in-law, Bob Tuggle.

Surviving are two brothers, William (Theresa) Roos and Edward Roos, threesisters, Linda (Sylvan) Ebert, Mary Jo (Jay) Guthand Debra (Kevin) Meny, sister-in-law, Ruth Roos; and brother-in-law, David Mendel; and by nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., CDT, Saturday, September 28, 2024, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. CDT, prior to the service at the church. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi parish. Online condolences may be made to www.raineyfuneralhome.com.