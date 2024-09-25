The University of Southern Indiana Kinney College of Nursing and Health Professions is hosting a Health Professions Day for high school juniors and seniors exploring careers in healthcare on Friday, October 25. The day will incorporate hands-on experiences within various health professions programs, as well as interaction with USI faculty and current students.

The event, from 8 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the USI Health Professions Center, will include lunch and an optional campus tour. Representatives from the following programs will lead breakout sessions: Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Food and Nutrition; Health Administration and Health Services; Health Informatics; Nursing; Occupational Therapy and Occupational Therapy Assistant; Radiology and Imaging Sciences; and Respiratory Therapy.

“Visiting a college campus offers high school students a firsthand glimpse into the world of healthcare careers,” says Sean Weir, Chair of the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program. “This Health Professions Day is an opportunity to explore different majors at USI, meet future mentors and take the first step toward making a meaningful impact on the lives of others.”

This event is free, but capacity is limited. Registration is required. For more information, visit USI.edu.