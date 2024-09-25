The Dubois County Health Department is reminding residents to stay vigilant in protecting themselves from West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases. Four samples of mosquitoes have recently tested positive for West Nile Virus in Dubois County.

The Dubois County Health Department encourages everyone in the county to protect themselves from mosquitoes by following these simple steps.

Apply insect repellent containing DEET to clothes and exposed skin

Wear light-colored clothing

Avoid wet, highly vegetative areas where mosquitoes live

Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, dusk to dawn, when possible.

Steps to prevent mosquitoes from breeding are as follows.

Eliminate areas of standing water on your property

Repair failing septic systems.

Remove any containers that will hold water.

Clean your clogged gutters.

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed. Tall vegetation is an excellent harborage area for mosquitoes.

Keep swimming pools chlorinated and clean.

The basic rule is; that if water lasts more than 4 days mosquitoes can reproduce.

West Nile Virus can also infect domestic animals like horses. The Virus is very serious and often fatal in horses. It is very important to contact your Veterinarian to get your horse immunized if you haven’t already.