The Huntingburg City Council and Utility Board met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening, where Huntingburg Police (HPD) Chief Brad Kramer received approval from the council to appoint Logan Brown as a reserve police officer for HPD.

According to Chief Kramer, Logan Brown is currently serving in the US Marine Corps, and hopes to settle in Huntingburg with his wife in the near future. Chief Kramer expects Brown to start around January 2025, and if the Huntingburg Board of Public Works also approves his appointment, Brown would bring the HPD reserve officer total up to nine officers.

Chief Kramer also took the time to remind the council that National “Coffee With A Cop” Day is Wednesday, October 2nd, and HPD officers will be hosting their own event to connect with residents on that day, taking place at the Huntingburg Grind & Tea Company, from 8AM – 10AM EST.

Energy Superintendant John Reutepohler discussed their recent yard repairs from previously replaced gas lines. The Electric Department worked with the Huntingburg Water Department on removing dead trees from the City Overflow Dam. These trees were posing issues with overhead electric lines with the area. Reutepohler also described the replacement of various power line poles around the City, and the primary electric line that was recently ran to the Huntingburg Police Shooting Range.

Water Superintendant Jerry Austin shared the Department’s progress on the relocated service lines located near the 400 block of First Street. Austin referenced the work done with the Energy Department at the City Overflow Dam, and how the Water Department plans to grind down the stumps of the recently removed trees, and that with adjustments and time, the department hopes to replant new trees in that vicinity to replace those removed. Jerry Austin shared of another water service line failing going into the Jagoe Home Subdivision of Hunters Crossing, where copper water lines are eroding from the outside, causing the failure of the line. There are still no clear answers on this issue, as the Huntingburg Water Department has seen this same issue appear numerous times in this area of residential developments over the past few years. The Water Department has also begun Fall hydrant flushing around town, to check water pressure and quality.

Mayor Elkins concluded the meeting by commenting on the continued work on the Wastewater Treatment Plant project, and that multiple road closures and construction projects will resume after the upcoming Huntingburg Herbstfest, taking place this weekend. Mayor Elkins cited the following map describing the upcoming road closures:

The Huntingburg City Council will convene at City Hall for their next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, starting at 5:30PM EST.