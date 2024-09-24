For this Inform interview, Kaitlyn Neukam interviews Janet Schnell and Jessica Miller, to discuss what bullying actually is, what are some experiences some might have with bullying, how others can lend a hand and help support those who are being bullied, and how to stand up to prevent it, and the ever-present depression and negative thoughts that come along with it.

This is part of a month-long interview series to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention, and to help share resources for the residents of Dubois County, and beyond.

Video: https://youtu.be/VZMx2_ezVN0

Contact:

Janet Schnell, Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County

1suicidesurvivor@gmail.com