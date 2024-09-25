On Saturday, October 5th, The Fallen Outdoors, known for supporting veterans and military families, will host its First Annual Jeep Ride. The event welcomes Jeeps, classic cars, and motorcycles to hit the road for a worthy cause. Starting at the St. Anthony Conservation Club, registration will run from 10 AM until noon, with the ride kicking off at 12:15 PM sharp. Along the journey, riders will stop at three designated spots before returning to the club.

Participation is just $10 per person, with all proceeds going toward building outdoor communities for veterans, active-duty military, and Gold Star families. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, so you can refuel while you ride!

For more information, contact Craig at 812-631-3751 or visit The Fallen Outdoors Team Indiana Benefit Ride Facebook page for event updates. Don’t miss your chance to ride for a cause and make a difference!