Latest News

Over 4,500 Pounds of Recycling Collected at Septmber 2024 Kimball Free Paper Shredding Day Shoals High School Shop Class Receives $14,383.78 Grant for Jug Rox Farm Project Classic Cars, Jeeps, and Motorcycles Unite for Veterans at TFO Benefit Ride Daviess Community Hospital to Host Estate Planning Seminar in October Fight Invasive Plants with Daviess-Martin CISMA: October Weed Wrangles Announced
Pictured left to right are CFP CEO Hope Flores, MCCF Board member Liz Chattin, MCCF Director Curt Johnson, SHS Teacher Ben Kent, SHS students Mason Baugh, Jamer Potts, Cye Terry, Jacob McCarty, and MCCF Board members Kevin Lewis, Janie Johnson and Angie Risacher.

The Martin County Community Foundation recently awarded a total of $101,281.78 in Impact and Boost Grants to eleven local organizations as part of its latest quarterly round in the Open Application Grant Cycle. These grants, available through an online application process, are reviewed and awarded quarterly.

One of the grant recipients was the Shoals High School Agriculture and Shop Class, which received $14,383.78 for their Jug Rox Farm project titled “Cultivating the Future.” The funds will support educational efforts that focus on agricultural innovation and hands-on learning for students.

This grant is expected to have a significant impact on the program, helping students gain practical skills in farming and craftsmanship while fostering future career development opportunities.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post