Pictured left to right are CFP CEO Hope Flores, MCCF Board member Liz Chattin, MCCF Director Curt Johnson, SHS Teacher Ben Kent, SHS students Mason Baugh, Jamer Potts, Cye Terry, Jacob McCarty, and MCCF Board members Kevin Lewis, Janie Johnson and Angie Risacher.

The Martin County Community Foundation recently awarded a total of $101,281.78 in Impact and Boost Grants to eleven local organizations as part of its latest quarterly round in the Open Application Grant Cycle. These grants, available through an online application process, are reviewed and awarded quarterly.

One of the grant recipients was the Shoals High School Agriculture and Shop Class, which received $14,383.78 for their Jug Rox Farm project titled “Cultivating the Future.” The funds will support educational efforts that focus on agricultural innovation and hands-on learning for students.

This grant is expected to have a significant impact on the program, helping students gain practical skills in farming and craftsmanship while fostering future career development opportunities.