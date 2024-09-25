On Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, the Kimball Corporate Recycling Center in partnership with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce held its September public paper shredding day at the Recycling Center.

They had a record day for the number of participants, with 83 individuals dropping off paper, cardboard, newspaper, and magazine products to be shredded and recycled during the event; totaling 4,627 pounds of recyclable materials collected.

The breakdown of products showed the amounts recycled were:

* 4,490 pounds (2.25 tons) of a paper

* 75 pounds of Cardboard

* 62 pounds of magazines and newspaper

In case you missed this free paper shredding day, there will be two more available this year. These free paper shredding days are open to the public and businesses. Participants do not have to reside in Dubois County.

There is no limit on the amount of paper products brought in. Only paper and junk mail materials will be accepted for shredding. Magazines, newspapers, and cardboard will also be accepted. Staples and paper clips are not a problem.

No cassette tapes, CDs, computers, disks, or other electronic media will be accepted.

The free paper shredding days will take place in Kimball’s Corporate Recycling Center, located at 1550 Power Drive in Jasper, from 9 AM to 1 PM on these dates:

Thursday, October 17th;

And Friday, November 15th.

For more information on these free paper shredding days call 812-634-3388.