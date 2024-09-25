In a recent study conducted by Construction Coverage, statistics show that 21.2 million Americans currently live in manufactured homes, and manufactured homes represent around one out of every 10 new homes constructed in the U.S. each year.

This trend comes after over two years of elevated real estate prices, mortgage rates, and rents, and expanding manufactured housing, a category that includes housing units that are prefabricated in a factory, and then transported to their ultimate destinations, being one possible solution to the problem of housing affordability.

Because these units tend to have simple designs and materials that make them efficient to produce, they are often significantly less expensive than site-built homes. A 2023 report found the average cost per square foot of a manufactured home was $87, roughly half of the $166 cost per square foot of a site-built home.

With manufactured housing varying in popularity across the country, researchers calculated the total manufactured home shipments as a share of all new single-family homes in 2023 (the sum of manufactured home shipments and single-family housing units authorized by building permits) to rank states accordingly.

These were the key stats found for Indiana:

The average sale price of manufactured homes in 2023 was $124,300. For context, Zillow shows the median home value in the United States is at slightly over $362,000.

Since 2014, the average sale price of a manufactured home has grown by 83.0%, while the average price across all homes climbed by 94.6%. For both manufactured and site-built homes, most of this growth occurred in 2020 and 2021, before plateauing in 2022 amid rising interest rates.

In Indiana, the average sale price of manufactured homes was $103,000 in 2023, compared to the state’s $245,844 median across all homes.

Overall, manufactured homes represented 10.0% of all new single-family homes authorized in Indiana last year, a much larger share than the national figure of 8.8%.

To see the full analysis made by Construction Coverage, including data on all 50 U.S. states, visit constructioncoverage.com/research/states-investing-most-in-manufactured-housing.