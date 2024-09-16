The Jasper DeutscherVerein, Jasper Partnership Commission, and Sister Cities of Jasper, Inc. are set to celebrate German-American Day with a luncheon on Sunday, October 6th, at the KlubHaus61 in Jasper at noon.

The national holiday, originally celebrated on October 6, 1983, is to commemorate the arrival of the first German immigrant group to the United States and the establishment of Germantown, PA.

The celebration will include a buffet lunch with a Proclamation by the Mayor, the presentation of the German Heritage Award, culinary exchange participants, and student exchange participants.

Doors will open at noon with the ceremony and festivities beginning at 12:30 PM. Tickets are $20 for the lunch buffet including appetizer, main course, dessert, tea, and lemonade. There will also be a cash bar. The menu will consist of some German favorites with a new twist as prepared by our culinary exchange participants.

The annual German Heritage Award will be presented to an individual or group who has generously contributed time, talents, or resources to maintaining, improving, or building upon the German roots in Dubois County.

This event is open to the public and tickets for the German-American Day luncheon and program may be purchased by contacting Mary Leah Siegel at 812-309-3468.

Additional information on German heritage can be found at www.jaspergermanclub.org or www.sistercitiesofjasperin.org.