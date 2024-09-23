Early this morning, September 23, 2024, Trooper Connor Giesler was patrolling the Dubois County area near Ferdinand when he received information that Alejandro Angulo Ramos was wanted for homicide out of Ohio and was believed to be driving a beige 2004 Toyota Corolla on Interstate 64. The Indiana State Police and Dubois County Sheriff’s Office searched for the vehicle. At approximately, 6:30 am, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle at a gas station in Ferdinand. Trooper Giesler arrived shortly after, and officers approached the vehicle. As officers were standing by the vehicle, a male matching the description of Angulo Ramos, exited an outside restroom. Officers made contact with the male and confirmed that the male was Angulo Ramos. Angulo Ramos was arrested without incident. Alejandro Angulo Ramos was transported to the Dubois County Jail where he will await extradition back to Ohio.

Any further inquiries into the incident that happened in Alabama should be directed to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office at 1-614-525-3555.

Arrested and Charges:

• Alejandro Angulo Ramos, 22, Columbus, OH.

(Murder) – Ohio

Arresting Officer – Trooper Connor Giesler

Assisting Agency – Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (Deputy Ethan Gogel)