Donna Louise Tennant, age 60, of Jasper, Indiana, passed to her eternal life at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at home, after a two-year battle with ALS.

Donna was born on March 9, 1964, in Corydon, Indiana. Donna was the daughter of Bill Parke and Kathy Cummings. She married Jim Tennant on July 9, 2005. She always made sure her husband, Jim, was taken care of, and she loved him dearly with all her heart.

Donna was a 1982 graduate of Crawford County Jr. Sr. High School.

In earlier years she worked for MasterBrand Cabinets as a customer service representative. She worked for Paoli Furniture, Kimball International, and the State Convention of Southern Baptist. She served in three positions, customer service, account manager and associate to the Sunday School Department.

Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church on Portersville Road in Jasper, Indiana.

Donna loved spending time with her family, crafting, and helping others.

Donna had one daughter, Lindsey (Jordan) Newlin, whom she loved endlessly; one of her best gifts of life other than her daughter was her grandsons, Aide, Beau, Briggs, and Deacon. Also surviving is one brother, Jim Parke, French Lick, IN, five nieces, Kayla, Brandi, Kathy, Amy, Kyanna, one nephew, Cody, two great nieces, Dallas and Oralia, and one great nephew, Evander.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a nephew, Dustin.

A Celebration of Life service for Donna L. Tennant will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Jasper or the ALS Association.

