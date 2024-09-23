Leroy J. Oser, 91, of Siberia passed away Sunday, September 21, 2024 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Leroy was born on September 17, 1933 in Ferdinand to Edward and Olivia (Meyer) Oser. He was united in marriage to Marlene Ernst on April 18, 1998, in St. Martin of Tours Church in Siberia.

Leroy was a member of St. Martin of Tours Parish and was a member of the church choir. He was a member of St. Meinrad Legion Post 366. Leroy was a retired farmer.

Surviving are his wife Marlene Oser, one stepson, Karl (Connie) Ernst of Siberia. One grandson, Dale Carnahan of Jasper. One sister, Virginia Hubert of Bristow. Leroy was preceded in death by five brothers, Jim, Bob, Walter, George, and Edward Oser. Five sisters, Delores Carnahan, Margaret Martin, Henrietta Bartel, Rosemary Downing, and Rita Buechlein.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 26th at 10:00 AM CDT in St. Martin of Tours Church, Siberia. Military graveside services by St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3:00 until 7:00 PM CDT and continuing on Thursday from 7:00 until 9:30 AM CDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.