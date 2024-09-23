Get ready for an evening of family fun as the Harlem Wizards take on the Martin County Marvels on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Loogootee High School! The game is part of a special event, where local legends and leaders will come together to support Opportunity4ALL with 4-H.

Tickets are $10 if purchased before the event, and children 4 years and younger can attend for free. You can order tickets online at HarlemWizards.com, or pick them up in person at the Martin County Extension Office, Richer Farms, or from members of the Activities Committee. Doors open at 6 PM, with the game starting at 7 PM.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this fun-filled event featuring tricks, hoops, and alley oops!