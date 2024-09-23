Lee R. Ingle, age 78, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 6:44 p.m., on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was born December 7, 1945, in Birdseye, Indiana, to Albertas and Margie (Borden) Ingle; and was united in marriage to Mary Ann Cummings on December 19, 1964, in Birdseye. Lee graduated from Birdseye High School and worked in the factory. He loved to fish, hunt, work in his garden, build furniture, tinker in the yard, and spend time with his family. He was a member of the Birdseye Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, and Birdseye Conservation Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger Ingle.

Lee is survived by his wife Mary Ann; daughter, Leanna (Craig) Bechtel of Jasper; siblings Randy (Gloria) Ingle, Sharon (Gene) King and Martha (James) Hughes all of Birdseye; one granddaughter Alecia (Lukas) Messmer of Lynnville.

Per Lee’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral. A Masonic Memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Memorial Hospital staff and Heart to Heart Hospice for their care. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com