Kathleen M. “Kate” Berg, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:53 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Kate was born in Lincoln City, Indiana, on September 14, 1937, to Paul and Mary (Knapp) Knott. She married her husband of 64 years, James E. “Jim” Berg, on June 22, 1957, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2021.

She was a graduate of Dale High School.

She was an order processing clerk for the Abbey Press in St. Meinrad, and was the assistant clerk/treasurer of the town of Dale.

Kate was a previous member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale, Indiana, and a current member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

She was a devoted wife and mother and took pride in doing so. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, cooking, baking, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one son, Chris J. (Kim) Berg, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Megan Hall, Jasper, IN and Mason (Celia) Berg, Jasper, IN, three great grandsons, Grayson, Hayden, and Liam, one brother-in-law, Keith Roos, Pendleton, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are two sisters, Dianne Recker and Theresa Roos.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen M. “Kate” Berg will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dale, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper or DaVita Jasper Dialysis

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.