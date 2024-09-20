Nicholas Manley Kieffner was presented with the Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, during a private ceremony on Wednesday, September 18, at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper, Indiana. The ceremony, led by Fred Feltner, Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 185, honored Kieffner’s achievements throughout his scouting career.

Kyle Kuczynski served as master of ceremonies, while Jonah Kuczynski and Mitchell Huebner escorted Kieffner and his parents, Chad and Lisa Kieffner. Scout readers included Jonah Kuczynski, Zach Schmitt, and Kyle Woehler. The Eagle Board of Review members, who also participated as adult readers, were Jeff Woehler, Jim Schmitt, and Drew Schmitt. Feltner delivered the Eagle Charge, and Kieffner’s aunt and godmother, Stacy Lindauer, gave the blessing before the celebration dinner.

In group photo from left to right: Kyle Kuczynski, Jeff Woehler, Jim Schmitt, Zach Schmitt, Nick Kieffner, Mitchell Huebner, Kyle Woehler, Drew Schmitt, Jonah Kuczynski, and Fred Feltner



Kieffner began his scouting journey in first grade at Holy Family Catholic School with Cub Scout Pack 185. He earned several honors, including the Arrow of Light Award, Parvuli Dei Religious Award, and the Light of Christ Religious Emblem, before crossing over to Holy Family Boy Scout Troop 185, where he served as Senior Patrol Leader. Over the years, Kieffner completed 26 merit badges and fulfilled all the requirements to earn the prestigious Eagle Scout rank.

In addition to being an active member of Venture Crew 185, Kieffner is preparing for an upcoming Boy Scout trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in the summer of 2025. For his Eagle project, he designed and constructed a storage shed for the Dubois County Humane Society, providing a facility for local donations. The shed allows members of the community to pick up food and supplies for families and pets in need. Volunteers assisting Kieffner with the project included Spencer Baugh, Nate Wienzapfel, Jim Schmitt, Jeff Woehler, Jonah Kuczynski, Davis Wuchner, Kyle Kuczynski, Drew Schmitt, Levi Clauss, Alec Wehr, Kyle Woehler, and Chad Kieffner.

Currently a junior at Jasper High School, Kieffner is a member of the golf team and works at Sultan’s Run Golf Club as well as the Pete Dye Golf Course at French Lick. He is also an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church.