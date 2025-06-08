The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tragic automotive incident that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Washington teen.

Emergency responders were called to 2094 W 300 N near Washington, Indiana, around 9:11 p.m. on Saturday, June 7. The report indicated that a male was pinned beneath a vehicle that had fallen off its jacks.

Upon arrival, deputies and first responders located a male trapped under a Ford F350 pickup truck. A nearby forklift was used to lift the truck and free the victim.

The individual was identified as Cooper Schuckman, age 16, of Washington. His family has been notified.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Cooper and a friend were working on the vehicle, which was supported by two air jacks placed on blocks and one floor jack. While attempting to remove a part, the truck’s weight shifted and fell, trapping Cooper underneath.

Responding agencies included the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Daviess County Ambulance Service, and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office.