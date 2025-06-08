On Saturday, June 7th, 2025, at approximately 1 AM, Gibson County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a White Ford F150 for speeding on South Main Street in Princeton.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver, identified as 40-year-old John Abel of Princeton.

At that point, a roadside DUI investigation was initiated and resulted in Abel being booked into the Gibson County Detention Center. Abel is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.