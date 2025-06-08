Kimball International is celebrating 75 years of craftsmanship this year in its Fulton Market Chicago showroom. With this milestone, they are honoring their legacy and are excited about what’s to come, remaining focused on crafting spaces where people feel connected, inspired, and empowered.

Located in the heart of the Fulton Market District, the 13,000 square foot Chicago showroom features product solutions from their Kimball, National, etc., Interwoven, and David Edward brands. The space highlights their journey starting in 1950, from producing TV cabinets and pianos to today’s innovative solutions for workplace, learning, and healing spaces. When guests enter the space, they are greeted with a visual display that spotlights Kimball International’s impressive history and their unparalleled custom capabilities through their ByDesign team.

As guests tour through the space, they are presented with a variety of vignettes designed to support today’s evolving spaces by encouraging collaboration and creating engagement. Through immersive settings that explore what’s next for workplace, education, and healthcare design, the reimagined showroom offers an intimate perspective of how Kimball International designs with purpose. By incorporating data and insights, mixed with foresight and showcasing new products, the fresh showroom offers inspiration and substance at every turn.

To learn more about Kimball’s Chicago showroom or take a virtual tour, visit: kimballinternational.com/home.