The Indiana Department of Labor has granted a three-year extension of the Star Certification of Jasper Engines & Transmissions’ Drivetrain Remanufacturing facility in Indiana’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). This remanufacturing facility in Jasper, known as Power Drive, achieved Star Safety Certification in January 2018.

Created by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in 1982, VPP recognizes and promotes state safety and health management programs. All companies, regardless of size or business, can participate in VPP, where management and employees work together to create and maintain a healthy working environment.

JASPER’s three Indiana remanufacturing facilities are part of a group of 93 Indiana companies that have achieved VPP Certification. JASPER’s Crawford County remanufacturing facility in Leavenworth, Indiana, achieved VPP Star Safety Certification in August 2013. JASPER’s Wernsing Road remanufacturing facility and corporate headquarters became VPP Star Certified in April 2012.