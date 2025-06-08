The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their June 2025 Monthly Book Sale this weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, June 14th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

The friends will have their annual Beach Read Sale up this month, where attendees can fill a bag with Romance Books for $2 or a plastic bag full for $1. There will be plenty of books to choose from, as prior to the May sale, they received a huge amount of books by popular Romance authors such as Nora Roberts, Lisa Kleypas, Julie Gatwood, Debbie Macomber, Robyn Carr, Jude Deveraux, Jane Ann Krentz, Danielle Steel, and so many more. The Romance areas will be marked with paper hearts to aid patrons in filling their bags.

This June sale will feature a table of Father’s Day-themed selections, including grilling, brewing, humor, fishing, and activities to do with children.

June is also the last month that some books will be displayed on their Collectibles Table. The items shown on it are vintage, first-edition, author-signed, or otherwise unique; so the friends recommend that if you have been contemplating purchasing a book or two from this table, now is the time.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks, $.50 for softbacks, and children’s books and puzzles are variously priced. The friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, June 13th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear on the page.