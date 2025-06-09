The City of Tell City has announced that the Water Department will begin its hydrant flushing process on Sunday night, June 15th.

They will begin on 4th Street and work in an easterly direction.

During this process, residents may experience cloudy water and low water pressure. The City is asking residents to refrain from washing clothes until workers are out of the area to avoid discoloration of their garments.

Tell City Water Department personnel also reminds residents that when mowing their lawns at this time, please be cautious and avoid running over their water meter lid to avoid damage to the antenna underneath, which could be a costly repair.

For any questions, please contact the Tell City Water Department at 812-547-3266.