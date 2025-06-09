A weak tornado touched down in Spencer County on Saturday, June 7, prompting a tornado warning and sparking concern across the region. Radar confirmed rotation in the area, and post-storm analysis identified an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 65 miles per hour. The tornado’s path was brief, spanning less than a mile and roughly 25 yards wide, but it passed near the town of Chrisney. Fortunately, no injuries or significant damage were reported.

Following the weekend’s severe weather, a precautionary boil water advisory was issued for portions of Chrisney. The advisory covers the area stretching from 250 East to 900 Northwest, including all of Chrisney and customers located west and south of the town. Residents in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for cooking and drinking for at least five minutes. Officials are also urging residents to limit water usage to essential needs only until further notice.

The advisory was put in place as a safety measure following potential disruptions caused by the storm system. No timeline has been given for when the advisory will be lifted, but local officials continue to monitor the situation and will issue updates as needed.

Residents are encouraged to remain cautious, follow all safety guidelines, and stay alert for any new weather advisories in the coming days.