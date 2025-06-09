The Indiana Department of Transportation announces daily lane closures for State Road 58 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Thursday, June 12, crews will begin daily lane closures on State Road 58 in Odon. These lane closures will occur between County Road 900 East and North Spring Street in Odon.

Alternating lane closures will allow asphalt milling and paving. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

One lane of traffic will be open during work. Traffic will be controlled using a flagger. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.