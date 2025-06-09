Crawford County is gaining a new all-way stop at the entrance to Love’s Travel Stop on State Road 66 in Carefree, according to a notice shared by the Crawford County Highway Department on behalf of the Indiana Department of Transportation. While the project falls under INDOT’s jurisdiction, the local department relayed the update as a courtesy to inform residents. A specific timeline for the installation has not been provided.

In other news, the Crawford County Highway Department is celebrating a major accomplishment. Doug Speedy, Shop Foreman with the department, has been named the Indiana County Highway Employee of the Year by the Indiana Association of County Highway Engineers and Supervisors. Speedy, who recently marked 20 years of service with the county, received the award during a presentation by the association’s president, Clark County Engineer Brian Dixon.

The recognition marks the second consecutive year a Crawford County employee has earned the statewide honor, underscoring the department’s continued commitment to excellence in public service. For more information, residents are encouraged to visit the Crawford County Highway Department’s Facebook page.

Picture left to right: Lisa Speedy, Doug Speedy, Brian Dixon, and Crawford County Highway Department Superintendent Chance Bender.