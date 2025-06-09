Building Community 2025 will host Race Relations Community Discussion, the third event in their Teach-ins 2025 series, facilitated by Building Community 2025 members, on Thursday, June 19—Juneteenth, a federal holiday—from 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET at St. Benedict’s Brew Works, 860 E. Tenth St., Ferdinand, Ind. Local musician Kris Lasher will perform from 6-6:30 p.m. ET. PLEASE BRING LAWN CHAIRS OR BLANKETS. The Rain location is St. Benedict’s Brew Works Theatre.

In a world that often feels divided, Building Community 2025 believes in the power of conversation to bring people together. Race relations can be a difficult topic—but it’s also a vital one. When we listen with compassion and speak with honesty, we begin to build bridges where walls once stood.

We chose June 19—Juneteenth—as the date for this teach-in because of the holiday’s roots in U.S. racial history. A federal holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

We’re inviting all in our communities to join us on Juneteenth for a thoughtful, respectful teach-in on race relations. Facilitated by Building Community 2025 members, this will be a space for learning, sharing, and growing—together.

Let’s talk. Let’s listen. Let’s learn. Let’s show up for one another. All are welcomed.

About Teach-ins 2025

With roots in the social movements of the 1960s, Teach-Ins 2025 is a series of events to create non-partisan community discussions about the issues of our time based on facts and a willingness to learn. The series kicked off May 22 with Immigration 101 featuring Sr. Joan Scheller, O.S.B., and Sister Michelle Sinkhorn, O.S.B., from the Sisters of St. Benedict Latino Outreach and Immigration Services. Roughly 50 people attended. The second teach-in, Tariffs for the Average Person, was led by John Stocker on June 5.

Upcoming Teach-ins:

All events will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with music from 6:00 to 6:30 pm ET, at St. Benedict’s Brew Works

July 24: Environment & Public Health – facilitated by Dr. Norma Kreilein

August 21: Observations on the Decline of America’s Military Power – facilitated by John Stocker



What Are Teach-ins?

Teach-ins are educational forums or public seminars, often set up in the round to encourage equity, inclusion, and face-to-face conversations, focused on discussing social, political, or environmental issues. Unlike traditional lectures, teach-ins are participatory and interactive, often involving dialogue and friendly debate among participants, with the goal of fostering a deeper understanding of the topic at hand. They are characterized by their informal structure, inclusivity, and focus on active participation and have played a significant role in various social movements by providing a platform for education and mobilization.

About Building Community 2025

Building Community 2025 is a group of concerned citizens in rural southwestern Indiana who saw a need to respond to the current political climate in the US with facts, community, and open hearts. Their focus is building connections within their communities that serve to inspire and educate all citizens.

For More Information

Contact Leann Burke at 219-405-3933 or Patty Ruhe at 812-639-7615.