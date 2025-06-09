The Huntingburg Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Ester, a retired dual-purpose police dog who passed away at the age of 11. Ester served the community with distinction from 2015 until her retirement in 2022.

Throughout her nearly seven-year career, Ester was a key part of patrol and detection efforts within the department. She worked alongside her handler, Officer Byrd, forming a strong partnership grounded in mutual trust and dedication. After her retirement, Ester was welcomed into Officer Byrd’s home, where she spent her final years.

Ester was instrumental in helping keep drugs off the streets and ensuring public safety. Her service left a lasting impact on the department and the community.

The Huntingburg Police Department extends sincere condolences to Officer Byrd and his family.