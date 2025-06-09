Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Festival will once again take over Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground, located at 5163 North State Road 135 in Morgantown, from Wednesday, June 11th, through Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

The festival will have gates open each day from 9 AM to 10 PM, featuring four days of live bluegrass music, camping, a military flyover, veterans salute, traditional bean dinner, jamming, vendors, museum tours, and more.

A large lineup of acts will be performing, including:

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Lonesome River Band

Authentic Unlimited

Special Consensus

Po Ramblin Boys

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Clay Hess Band

Wilson Banjo Co.

Dave Adkins Band

Downriver Collective

Tommy Brown & County Line Grass

The King James Boys

Springstreet

Branded Bluegrass

Backwoods Bluegrass

Rocky Branch Bluegrass

Derek Dillman & Friends

Miller Brothers & Friends

Danny Davis

One-day tickets are $30 to attend on Wednesday and $60 to attend on either Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. Multi-day tickets cost $170 to attend all four days. Children age 12 and under can attend for free.

To learn more about the festival, purchase tickets, or see the full daily schedules, visit billmonroemusicpark.com/.