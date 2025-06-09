Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Festival will once again take over Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground, located at 5163 North State Road 135 in Morgantown, from Wednesday, June 11th, through Saturday, June 14th, 2025.
The festival will have gates open each day from 9 AM to 10 PM, featuring four days of live bluegrass music, camping, a military flyover, veterans salute, traditional bean dinner, jamming, vendors, museum tours, and more.
A large lineup of acts will be performing, including:
- Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys
- Lonesome River Band
- Authentic Unlimited
- Special Consensus
- Po Ramblin Boys
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- Clay Hess Band
- Wilson Banjo Co.
- Dave Adkins Band
- Downriver Collective
- Tommy Brown & County Line Grass
- The King James Boys
- Springstreet
- Branded Bluegrass
- Backwoods Bluegrass
- Rocky Branch Bluegrass
- Derek Dillman & Friends
- Miller Brothers & Friends
- Danny Davis
One-day tickets are $30 to attend on Wednesday and $60 to attend on either Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. Multi-day tickets cost $170 to attend all four days. Children age 12 and under can attend for free.
To learn more about the festival, purchase tickets, or see the full daily schedules, visit billmonroemusicpark.com/.
