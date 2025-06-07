A Dubois County man was arrested Friday morning, June 6, following a reported road rage incident on Interstate 64 in Vanderburgh County.

Indiana State Police received a call around 10 a.m. from a motorist traveling eastbound near the 21 mile-marker. The caller reported that while passing a black Toyota Tacoma in a utility truck, the driver of the Tacoma allegedly pointed a handgun at them.

Sergeant Kevin Brown and Master Trooper Adam Davis were in the area and located the suspect vehicle near the 45 mile-marker in Warrick County. The driver was identified as 69-year-old Allan Messmer of Celestine.

Troopers found a 9mm handgun in Messmer’s possession. Although the weapon was not loaded, the magazine was fully loaded. Messmer was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he is currently being held on bond.

The driver of the utility truck was not injured.

Charges Filed Against Allan Messmer:

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon – Level 6 Felony

Pointing an Unloaded Firearm at Another Person – Class A Misdemeanor

The investigation and arrest were handled by Sergeant Brown with assistance from Master Trooper Davis, First Sergeant Trevor Helmer, and Detective William Campbell of the Indiana State Police.