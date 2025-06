Weather permitting, JH Rudolph & Co. will begin milling work on Monday, June 9, along 19th Street and West 4th Street in Huntingburg. The paving of both streets is expected to follow on Wednesday, June 11.

While the streets will remain open to through traffic during the work, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible to ensure safety and reduce delays.

Drivers are urged to use caution and be mindful of crews and equipment in the area.