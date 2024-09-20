Joseph A. Betz, 92 of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Joe was bornMarch 26, 1932, inSchnellville, Indiana, to John J. and Arlina (Miller) Betz. He graduated from Birdseye High School in 1950 and served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. Joe marriedCyrillaH. Oeding nearly 68 years ago on October 6, 1956, in Ferdinand, Indiana. He was a devoted husband and father, always doling out his bit of wisdom in witty one-liners.

A hardworking man, Joe opened his own business in 1979 and founded Northside Machining Inc. in Huntingburg where he worked as a machinist and later co-owned the business with his son Paul. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served on the finance committee; the Holy Name Society; and the Y.M.I. Club. He was also on the Huntingburg Area Planning Commission. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, attending his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, piano recitals and other school events. He also enjoyed gardening and traveling on family vacations and later on bus tours.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and eight siblings, Eugene Betz, Margaret Knies, Sr. Bede Betz, Leo Betz, Clara Mae Hohl, Albert Betz, Augusta Hopf and infant Josepha Betz.

He is survived by his wife, Cyrilla Betz of Huntingburg;two sons, Ron Betz of Jasper and Paul Betz of Huntingburg; two daughters, Carmen (Mike) Trusty of Peachtree City, Georgia and Connie (Keith) Sermersheim of Evansville; four siblings, Richard (Loretta) Betz of Dale, Sr. Lucia Betz, O.S.B. of Beech Grove, Frances Schepers of Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Erlene Gehlhausen of Newburgh; thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, September 23, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 22. A rosary prayer vigil and Y.M.I. memorial will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com