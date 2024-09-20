The Spirit of Autumn Ride and Dines are scheduled for the Saturdays and Sundays of October. Saturday rides will depart at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, while Sunday rides will leave at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. These 2 ½-hour train rides include a catered meal, providing a perfect opportunity to enjoy the fall scenery from the comfort of a climate-controlled train with plush seating and a cash bar available. Whether celebrating a special occasion or planning a relaxing day with friends and family, the cost is $70 per ticket. For tickets and more information, visit spiritofjaspertrain.com or contact Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.