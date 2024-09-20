Latest News

Nicholas Kieffner Receives Prestigious Eagle Scout Award Experience Fall Foliage with Spirit of Jasper Ride and Dine Springs Valley Bank & Trust Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Martin County SWCD and Daviess-Martin CISMA Hosted Informational Session on Kudzu in Shoals Holland Legion Riders Host Toys for Tots Poker Run on September 22

The Spirit of Autumn Ride and Dines are scheduled for the Saturdays and Sundays of October. Saturday rides will depart at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, while Sunday rides will leave at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. These 2 ½-hour train rides include a catered meal, providing a perfect opportunity to enjoy the fall scenery from the comfort of a climate-controlled train with plush seating and a cash bar available. Whether celebrating a special occasion or planning a relaxing day with friends and family, the cost is $70 per ticket. For tickets and more information, visit spiritofjaspertrain.com or contact Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.

Joey Rehl

