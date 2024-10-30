The Hanselman family, recognized for their dedication to Indiana tourism, has received the state’s highest tourism accolade, the Will Koch Indiana Tourism Leadership Award. Presented by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, the award acknowledges the Hanselman family’s contributions to enhancing Jasper’s tourism appeal through their businesses, including the Schnitzelbank Restaurant, Klubhaus61, and a top-rated Hampton Inn.

Since the early 1960s, the Hanselmans have built a tourism legacy rooted in their vision for Hoosier hospitality. Originally a family tavern and dance hall, the business has grown to become a local destination. Now managed by the Hanselmans’ children, their company, Hanselmans Incorporated, is celebrated for attracting visitors to Dubois County through dining, lodging, and event spaces. Inspired by the regional tourism foundations laid by the Koch family, founders of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, the Hanselmans have worked to further Indiana’s tourism industry, making Jasper a warm, welcoming stop for travelers.

The Will Koch Award, which honors the late Holiday World president’s impact on Indiana tourism, is given to those demonstrating notable leadership and community development through tourism. Established by Visit Indiana and the Koch family, the award highlights the economic and social value of the tourism sector across Indiana.

Through their dedication, the Hanselmans have shown exceptional service to visitors and residents, even handling distinctive catering requests that reflect their personal touch. The family’s commitment to making Jasper a memorable experience for all continues to be at the heart of their work and has garnered admiration from Indiana’s tourism community.

A link to a video can be found here.