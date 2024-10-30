Bonnie June Whitaker Hamm of Jeffersonville, IN, 78, passed away surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home on October 26, 2024.

Bonnie was born in 1946 in Jasper, IN. She was the daughter of Ray and Beulah Whitaker. She graduated from Dale High School in 1964, where she was a standout scholar, clarinet player, and cheerleader. She attended college in Indianapolis and worked in Evansville for Dr. Standring’s DDS. She traveled abroad and lived in Okinawa during the Vietnam War where she became an avid bowler. She later moved to Atlanta, GA where she began her career as an office manager for the Federal Government with the Department of Agriculture. She transferred to the Federal Aviation Administration, which eventually led her back to the Southern Indiana area. She retired from the FAA in 2003. Bonnie lived her life as a devoted wife, sister, aunt, and great-aunt. She was married to Lawrence Hamm for 32 years and he was a devoted caretaker. Her sisters, Lynne and Judy, were her best friends. She spoke nearly every day to her sister Judy. Bonnie was always the person to call and check on her family members. She was passionate about animals, especially dogs and bald eagles, and donated generously to the Humane Society and the ASPCA. Among those luckiest to receive her devotion were her beloved dogs: Cassandra, Molly, Max, and Hannah. Bonnie loved collecting recipe books and watching the Food Network. Her favorite chef was her mother, Beulah, but she shared her passion with her sister Judy, and niece Diana. No holiday was ever complete without the exchange of her recipes. She was extremely proud of her nieces and nephews and loved sharing in their accomplishments and life milestones. Her happiest days were those surrounded by her family, filled with laughter and love. She will be remembered for her selfless spirit, joyful laugh, and generosity. Bonnie will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Rhodes Whitaker, and Beulah Ann Whitaker [Varner]; and her sisters, Lynne Chandley [Whitaker] and Judy Lister [Whitaker].

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Larry Hamm; Sister-in-law, Donna Hamm and brother-in-law, Randy Hamm [Cathy], Nieces and Nephews: Debra Hagensieker, Daniel Chandley, Darryl Chandley [Sandra], Diana Julian [Michael], Ryan Lister [Bridget], Scott Lister [Heather], Brittany Charron, LaurynHamm, Logan Hamm, and Caitlyn Hamm and 20 Grand Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral services for Bonnie June Whitaker Hamm will be held at 1:00 p.m. C.S.T., on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m., C.S.T., on Saturday, before the funeral home service. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pawsability.org [Paws-Ability, Inc. PO Box 103, Charlestown, IN 47111] or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital by visiting their website://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com