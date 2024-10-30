Join the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the VUJ Land Stewardship Initiative for this free evening event on Tuesday, November 19th, 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at the VUJ CTIM Building. Supper will be provided.

Retired NRCS Agronomist/Grazing Specialist, Vic Shelton will be speaking on how to improve the soil health of your pastures. Scott Wagner, NRCS Agricultural Engineer, will also be discussing how to add energy-efficient practices to your operation to help cut down on energy costs.

To RSVP, call the Dubois SWCD office at 812-482-1171 ext. 3 and ask for Veronica Helming or send an email to duboisswcd@gmail.com. For any questions contact the office as well. The VUJ CTIM building is located at 861 College Ave in Jasper.