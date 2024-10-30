Latest News

Sewer Work to Close Walnut Street from 2nd to 3rd Street Starting November 5 Sewer Repairs to Temporarily Close 2nd Street and Walnut Street Intersection Memorial Hospital Offering Multiple Programs in November 2024 Children Invited to Share Holiday Wishes at Letters to Santa Events Rotary Club of Dubois County Donates $400 to Help End World Polio

Join the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the VUJ Land Stewardship Initiative for this free evening event on Tuesday, November 19th, 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at the VUJ CTIM Building.  Supper will be provided.

Retired NRCS Agronomist/Grazing Specialist, Vic Shelton will be speaking on how to improve the soil health of your pastures.  Scott Wagner, NRCS Agricultural Engineer, will also be discussing how to add energy-efficient practices to your operation to help cut down on energy costs.

To RSVP, call the Dubois SWCD office at 812-482-1171 ext. 3 and ask for Veronica Helming or send an email to duboisswcd@gmail.com.  For any questions contact the office as well.  The VUJ CTIM building is located at 861 College Ave in Jasper. 

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post