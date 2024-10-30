The City of Jasper is actively searching for a dedicated and visionary leader to step into the role of Police Chief for the Jasper Police Department (JPD). This is an exciting opportunity for a dynamic individual who is passionate about shaping the future of local law enforcement and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

With a team of 25 sworn officers and 15 professional staff members, the JPD plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety and providing essential services, including patrol, investigations, and dispatch. The new Police Chief will be responsible for overseeing all operations, implementing crime prevention measures, collaborating with public safety officials, and guiding the department in effective law enforcement strategies.

Ideal candidates should possess strong leadership skills, a commitment to community engagement, and a vision for innovative law enforcement approaches. Applications, including a resume and cover letter, are due by November 15.

For additional information on qualifications and how to apply, visit jasperindiana.gov/employment or contact the Personnel Director at HRA@jasperindiana.gov.