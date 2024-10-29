In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Sara Schroeder, of the Huntingburg Merchants, about their 39th Annual Huntingburg Christmas Stroll, taking place November 3rd-10th, 2024, in Historic Downtown Huntingburg.

Plan your trip to the 2024 Huntingburg Christmas Stroll by visiting their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/strollinghuntingburg

Or plan your “Dubois County Christmas” with Visit Dubois County: https://visitduboiscounty.com/dubois-county-christmas/

https://youtu.be/wBEgOk2IRF0