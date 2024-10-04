The University of Southern Indiana’s Sexual Assault and Gender Violence Prevention Group will host the annual Flowers on the Lake ceremony from 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, October 15 in front of the Liberal Arts Center followed by a ceremony at Reflection Lake. The ceremony, held in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is open to the public at no charge.

Flowers on the Lake is an annual ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and raise awareness about the warning signs of relationship abuse. Students will speak during a brief presentation about lives that have been lost as a result of domestic violence, which will be followed by a moment of silence. Guests will then proceed to Reflection Lake to scatter flower petals on top of the water in honor of survivors and in memory of victims of domestic violence.

New this year, participants will also be invited to cover a USI Public Safety vehicle with messages of support and/or action on sticky notes as a part of the “Cover a Cruiser” initiative. This will take place before and after the ceremony in Lot N, adjacent to the Liberal Arts Center.

“Our goal is to highlight the warning signs of abusive relationships and stress the importance of accessing the many support resources offered by the University and our community,” says Catherine Champagne, Assistant Program Director for Student Wellness.

This event is sponsored by the USI Sexual Assault and Gender Violence Prevention Group and Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

In the event of rain, the event will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17 at the same location. For more information, contact Catherine Champagne at cchampagne@usi.edu or 812-461-5483.