Thelma I. Waddle, age 96, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born in Eckerty, Indiana, to Amos and Hazel (King) Cox. She was united in marriage on December 2, 1950, to Wilford E. “Gene” Waddle, in English. Thelma had worked for G.E. in Tell City and later for Tri Cap where she cleaned homes. Thelma was a very active member of Birdseye Christian Church, singing in the choir and attending Sunday School until her health began to fail. She loved yard work, gardening and mowing her lawn. She was especially happy spending time with her family. Preceding her in death, her parents; husband, Wilford “Gene” Waddle; and a brother, Amos Cox, Jr.

Thelma is survived by two sons, Lee Ray (Sandy) Waddle, and Scott (Linda) Waddle, both of Birdseye; three grandchildren, Kyle, Branden, and Anastasia Waddle; two step-grandchildren, Jamey “Sturg” Sturgeon, David Wiseman; six great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Masyn, Waelyn, Brynlee and Colsyn.

Funeral services for Thelma Waddle will be held at 10:00 a.m. EDT, on Tuesday, October 8th, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery. Pastors Ron Hickman and Larry Otzel will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Monday, and also one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Birdseye Fire Department or Birdseye Christian Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com