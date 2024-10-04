As winter approaches, the Orange County Humane Society is reaching out to the community for support in preparing for the colder months. The organization is currently collecting straw and dog houses, both new and used, to provide warmth and shelter for area dogs in need.

With the increasing number of dogs at the shelter, particularly those in overflow situations, the Humane Society is looking to replace older dog houses currently in use outside. The organization recognizes the importance of keeping these animals safe and comfortable during the harsh winter weather.

Community members are encouraged to assist by keeping an eye out for dog houses and straw at yard sales or on online marketplaces. Any leads or donations would be greatly appreciated as the shelter strives to ensure that every dog has a warm place to stay this winter.

The Orange County Humane Society plays a vital role in the welfare of local animals, and community support is essential in helping them meet the needs of these pets. As temperatures drop, the organization is committed to ensuring that all dogs in their care are provided with the necessary resources to stay warm and healthy.

For more information please visit the Orange County Humane Society Facebook page or give them a call at 1-812-723-4142.