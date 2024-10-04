A pre-construction meeting for Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization Phase II Project was held on October 2, bringing together representatives from Ragle Construction, REA, VS Engineering, and the City of Jasper. Key updates were provided on the project’s progress and upcoming changes.

Project highlights include:

Demolition has begun on Main Street between 4th and 5th Streets, with sidewalks removed on the East side.

Stormwater infrastructure is being installed on the East side of the block.

Crews will move to the West side this week, with sidewalk removal and stormwater installation planned for the following week—altering the original plan to move South.

Construction between 3rd and 5th Streets is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving 2024.

There will be a construction break between Thanksgiving 2024 and January 3, 2025.

Work on Main Street from 7th to 9th Streets will begin after the new year, with final project completion expected by Spring 2025.

Construction schedules are subject to weather and material availability. Throughout the project, foot traffic access to building entrances will be maintained. Bi-weekly meetings will continue with contractor representatives to provide project updates.

For the latest information, visit JasperIndiana.gov. For construction-related questions, contact the City Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.