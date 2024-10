The City of Huntingburg’s Limb Yard will shift to winter operating hours starting Friday, November 1, 2024. From November 1 through March 31, the Limb Yard will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., adjusting for shorter daylight hours during the winter season. For further information, residents can contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.