The City of Huntingburg Street Department will launch city-wide leaf pick-up for residents on Monday, November 4, 2024. Leaves will be collected south of Highway 64 on Mondays and Tuesdays, while north of Highway 64 collections will occur on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with Fridays reserved for catch-up. Leaves should be placed at the curb line for collection, free of sticks or branches, and kept away from parked cars and storm sewer inlets to prevent blockages during rain. For additional details, contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.